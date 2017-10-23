Wells Fargo confident on Dr Pepper Snapple in front of earnings

Wells Fargo hikes its rating on Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS) to Outperform from Market Perform after meeting with the beverage company's management.

The confidence from the Wells analyst team is based in part off of strong performance from Dr Pepper Snapple brand Bai and BodyArmor (DPS has 16% stake).

The new price target on Dr Pepper from Wells is $98.

Dr Pepper Snapple reports earnings on Wednesday.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg