Noble Group sells oil liquids unit to Vitol, warns of $1B-plus loss

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) confirms an agreement to sell its oil trading business to Vitol for ~$582M and warns of a loss exceeding $1B for its Q3.

Noble says gross proceeds from the sale of its oil liquids business would total ~$1.4B, but cash proceeds would wind up at $582M after deducting $836M in debt.

The figure includes proceeds from the earlier sale of its gas and power unit and was prior to a Q3 in which the business was “adversely impacted” by “capital constraints,.” so Bloomberg calculates the company would report a $525M loss on the sale.

“It gives the company some positive momentum going into a liability management exercise and it likely raises recovery realizations under a restructuring scenario modestly,” says a fixed income analyst at Bank of Singapore.