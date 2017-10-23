Veracyte announces performance of the Afirma GSC ensemble machine in thyroid cancer subtypes to be presented at ATA

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announces that data presented at the 87th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association held in Victoria, BC, Canada shows that the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier’s (GSC) ensemble machine learning algorithms can effectively distinguish thyroid cancer subtypes among thyroid nodules deemed indeterminate, not clearly benign or malignant by cytopathology.

The findings show significant advances in identifying benign versus cancerous Hürthle cells and 100% accuracy in identification of medullary thyroid cancer in patients with indeterminate thyroid nodules.

The Afirma GSC is the next-generation version of the Afirma Gene Expression Classifier, and is used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to preserve the thyroid.