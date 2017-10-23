Hartford buying Aetna's group life, disability unit for $1.45B

The purchase will make The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) the second-largest group life and disability insurer, with roughly $5B in expected earned premium. For Aetna's (NYSE:AET) part, the exit will allow enhanced focus on its core business strategy.

As part of the deal, Hartford will take on about 1.8K Aetna Group Insurance employees.

Aetna sees the sale as being slightly dilutive to 2018 EPS. Hartford says the all-cash deal will be accretive next year. While neither debt or equity will be issued to raise funds, the purchase does mean no buybacks in 2018.

Hartford is holding a conference call at 9ET to discuss this and its Q3 earnings beat.

Shares flat premarket

Source: Press Release