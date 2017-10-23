Emerson discloses preliminary results

Q4 net sales increased 13% to $4.4B, reflecting the company's Valves & Controls acquisition and underlying sales growth of 3%.

EPS from continuing operations were $0.77, up 4% compared with the prior year, and were $0.83, up 12% excluding a ($0.06) impact from Valves & Controls first year acquisition accounting charges.

"Weather events [Hurricanes Harvey and Irma] disrupted our operations and end markets in the final two months of the fiscal year," said CEO David Farr. "However, our global teams were able to moderate the storm impact."

Emerson (NYSE:EMR) will report Q4 and fiscal 2017 results prior to market open on Nov. 7.