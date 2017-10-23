More on Kimberly-Clark's Q3

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales rose slightly in Q3.

North American consumer products organic sales dropped 3%, reflecting category softness, competitive activity and less promotion shipments.

Developing and emerging markets organic sales up 3% for the period.

Foreign currency exchange rates benefited sales by 1%.

Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.28B (-1%); Consumer Tissue: $1.52B (+3%); K-C Professional: $827M (+3%).

Gross margin rate fell 60 bps to 35.8%.

Segment operating profit: Personal care: $47M (+4%); Consumer Tissue: $260M (-3%); K-C Professional: $173M (+10%).

Operating margin rate improved 20 bps to 18.4%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales and Organic sales: similar or up slightly Y/Y; Tax rate: Slightly lower Y/Y; Adjusted EPS: Low end of $6.2 to $6.35.