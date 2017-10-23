Pluristem receives a European patent covering PLX-R18 in chemotherapy, ARS, genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases; shares ahead 6% premarket

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announces that the European Patent Office has issued the company a patent titled, “Methods for Treating Radiation or Chemical Injury” for its PLX-R18 cell therapy.

Pluristem currently holds several patents worldwide to cover placental 3D-expanded cells in the treatment of impaired hematopoietic systems when a bone marrow, cord blood, or peripheral blood transplant takes place. This important patent expands Pluristem’s IP assets to include a new set of indications related to the bone marrow’s inability to produce blood cells, such as acute radiation syndrome, autoimmune diseases, genetic disorders, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and side effects from other treatments.

PLX-R18 is designed to treat bone marrow that is unable to produce enough blood cells due to a variety of causes.