Arconic climbs after appointing new CEO

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +3.2% premarket after appointing Charles "Chip" Blankenship as CEO, effective January 15, 2018, amid several leadership changes.

He's a 24-year veteran of GE who spent much of his career in its aviation and jet engine businesses.

David Hess, who has served as Arconic's Interim CEO since April 2017, will remain CEO until the start of Blankenship's tenure.

The company's Q3 results will also be released shortly, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Update: Excluding special items, Q3 adjusted income came in at $132M, or $0.25 per share, versus $137M a year earlier.

Adjusting full year EPS was reaffirmed at $1.15-$1.20, while revenue forecasts were raised to $12.6B-$12.8B, from $12.3B-$12.7B.