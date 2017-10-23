Forex probe could be final straw for Wells Fargo CEO

Tim Sloan hasn't been on the job for very long, but the scandal-related news flow continues at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

The firing of four execs in foreign-exchange means the bad acting goes beyond the retail bank and includes the investment bank and possibly wealth management, says Compass Point's Charles Peabody. This could hamper Wells' efforts at building out a capital markets platform (with forex as lead product).

State and local governments and corporate treasurers have already cut back on doing business with the bank, and this new news isn't going to help on that front.

If things get bad enough, says Peabody, don't rule out further board shake-up and Sloan's resignation.

Source: Bloomberg's Felice Maranz