Coach on the move after Barron's call-out

Shares of Coach (NYSE:COH) are active after the retail stock is singled out in Barron's.

The potential for Coach to leverage its presence in Asia to grow the Kate Spade business is highlighted. Coach is also expected to reduce the reliance of Kate Spade on flash sales in a margin-boosting strategy.

"Recent acquisitions and brand-loyalty initiatives should help the company maintain its market share in a crowded field, and in the next 12 months the shares could return nearly 30%, including dividends," writes Emily Bary.