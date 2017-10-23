No changes to 401(k) - Trump

Some genius on a Congressional tax-writing committee on Friday floated the idea of capping 401(k) and IRA contributions at an absurdly low level as a way to help pay for tax cuts.

The president this morning puts the idea to rest, tweeting out "NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!"

We can only hope this isn't a "if you like your plan, you can keep your plan" moment.

Previously: Asset managers wary of retirement-savings cap chatter (Oct. 20)