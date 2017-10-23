More on Lennox's Q3

Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports revenue rose 3% on constant currency basis in Q3.

Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue increased 3% to $591M.

Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue grew 7% to $269M.

Refrigeration segment revenue up 3% to $192M.

Gross margin rate down 90 bps to 29.8%.

Residential Heating & Cooling operating margin rate down 30 bps to 19.4%.

Commercial Heating and Cooling operating margin rate slipped 90 bps to 18.6%.

Refrigeration operating margin rate fell 190 bps to 10.4%.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: +5% to +7%; GAAP EPS: $7.67 to $7.97; Adjusted EPS: $7.75 to $8.05; Tax rate: ~31% to 32%; Share count: ~42M to 43M; Capex: ~$100M.