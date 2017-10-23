Seagate reports Q1 beats; shares +8% (update)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares are up 8.04% premarket after reporting Q1 results with EPS and revenue beats.

Key metrics: Gross margin was 29%. Cash flow from operations totaled $237M. Seagate returned $350M through dividends and share repurchases. Cash and equivalents were $2.3B at the end of the quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $2.4B with the majority coming from cost of revenue. Product development costs were down on the year from $315M to $263M and marketing and administrative costs fell $10M to $145M.

Will update with Q2 guidance.

Update with Q2 guidance:

Cash flow from operations expected to total at least two times the Q1 total.

Revenue expected up 3% to 5% from the September quarter, which would put the range between $2.69B and $2.77B compared to the $2.63B consensus.

Seagate puts the gross margin forecast between 29% and 33% and says non-GAAP operating expenses will drop 2% to 3% sequentially.

Seagate shares are now up 12.25% .