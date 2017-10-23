PE firm takes controlling stake in East Coast dealership chain

GPB Capital subsidiary Capstone Automotive Group acquires a majority equity stake in Prime Motor Group for an undisclosed amount.

Prime Motor Group operates more than 25 dealerships and related businesses in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Prime Motor Group generated more than $1.4B in top-line revenue and sold approximately 35K cars in 2016..

The firm says the deal will establish its presence in the New England market and is expected to generate synergies that can help GPB Capital continue to grow its automotive retail footprint.

