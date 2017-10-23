Halliburton +1% as Q3 shows strong North America activity

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +1.1% premarket after reporting a solid Q3 earnings beat and revenues that rose 42% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q, driven by better pricing and increased activity in North America.

Q3 North America revenue totaled $3.2B, up 91% Y/Y and 14% Q/Q relative to a 6% rise in average U.S.rig count, and international revenue of $2.3B was 4% higher, resulting primarily from increased activity across multiple product services lines in Latin America.

HAL says Q3 drilling and evaluation division revenue rose 4% Q/Q and operating margins added 260 bps to ~9%, while completion and production division revenue jumped 13% and operating margins improved by 215 bps despite a ~50 bp negative impact from Hurricane Harvey.

"Our North American business is hitting on all cylinders and our international business proved resilient in a challenging environment," CEO Jeff Miller says.