Evoke to submit U.S. marketing application for Gimoti in Q1; shares ahead 14% preamarket

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is up 14% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it intends to file a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application next quarter seeking approval for Gimoti (metoclopramide) for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The company just completed one of remaining hurdles with positive results from a comparative exposure pharmacokinetic study that showed nasally delivered Gimoti had similar systemic exposure to the reference drug, Reglan Tablets.

Two of the three tested doses of Gimoti met the selection criteria. The maximum observed plasma concentration of Gimoti was slightly lower than the bioequivalence range of 80 - 125% of Reglan, however.

A 505(b)(2) application is an abbreviated approval pathway that includes data generated by others.