GOP tax reform package seen crossing the finish line

Height Securities calls the GOP's tax reform package a "doable" piece of legislation.

Height breakdown: "We continue to place 75% odds on Congress passing a tax reform measure by no later than the end of 1Q2018 that cuts the corporate rate to at least 25%, shifts to a territorial tax regime for multinational income with deemed repatriation of prior earnings stockpiled overseas, creates a new preferential rate probably of 25% on certain pass-through business income, simplifies the individual tax code / modestly consolidates the existing seven tax brackets down to four or five, and provides middle class tax relief."