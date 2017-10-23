FT: Sinochem chases $4B stake in lithium miner SQM

China's Sinochem is among bidders for a $4B stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), one of the world’s largest producers of lithium, Financial Times reports.

The stake put up for sale by Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) also has attracted interest from Chinese P-E firm GSR Capital, battery materials company Ningbo Shanshan, and Tianqi Lithium, China’s largest lithium producer, according to the report.

POT is selling its stake in SQM to meet regulatory conditions governing its merger with Agrium.