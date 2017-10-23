Rio Tinto downgraded by RBC on exposure to commodity volatility

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -1.5% premarket after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Market Perform, saying the company's strong balance sheet and high quality growth projects already are factored into the stock price.

RBC thinks Rio is well placed to benefit from structural reforms in the Chinese steel and aluminum sectors but expects volatility in commodity markets as Chinese growth slows in Q4.

The firm still prefers Rio to rival BHP Billiotn (NYSE:BHP), believing Rio continues to provide a clearer strategy than BHP, with high-quality growth options including Amrun and Oyu Tolgoi progressing on schedule.