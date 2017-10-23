Apple Watch discounts for life insurance holders; iPhone 8 underperforming 6S

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) now offers the Apple Watch at a steep discount to 10M policyholders with John Hancock life insurance, according to CNBC.

Members of Hancock’s Vitality program can get the smartwatch for $25 upfront. If the member shows proof of regular exercise for two years, no further payments are necessary. Otherwise, the member can pay off the device in installments.

Apple has expanded the Watch’s potential market with insurer partnerships. The company held private meetings with Aetna in August to discuss deals for Aetna’s 23M members. Some Aetna members currently qualify for $100 off an Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch accounts for under 5% of the company’s total revenue, according to analyst estimates, but the cellular connectivity of the new Series 3 model could boost that share.

In other Apple device news, purchase data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners showed the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounted for 16% of all iPhone sales last quarter compared to 24% for the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

The 8 models are relatively new but in last year’s similarly timed launch cycle of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, those new models accounted for 43% of total iPhone sales.

Analysts have blamed the iPhone 8’s sales weakness on lower prices on older models and anticipation for the forthcoming iPhone X.

