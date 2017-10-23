Agenus creates cell therapy-focused subsidiary; shares up 12% premarket

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) launches a subsidiary, AgenTus Therapeutics, that will focus on developing and commercializing cell therapies. Specifically, it will advance adoptive cell therapy formats aimed at enabling off-the-shelf living drugs.

Living drugs are immune cells taken from the patients, reengineered, then reinfused back into the body to boost the immune system to fight cancer.

Current pipeline assets include monotherapies and components of combination treatments in both solid tumors and blood cancers.

Bruno Lucidi will lead the organization.