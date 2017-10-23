Smith & Nephew to acquire Rotation Medical for up to $210M

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) inks an agreement to acquire privately held Rotation Medical, a specialist in treatments for rotator cuff disease, for $125M in upfront cash and up to $85M over the next five years contingent on financial performance.

Rotation's top product is a bioinductive implant derived from bovine Achilles tendon. The company says it is designed to rapidly induce the formation and functional remodeling of new tendon-like tissue on the supraspinatus tendon, augmenting the rotator cuff to reduce peak strain at the tear site and creating an environment conductive to healing.