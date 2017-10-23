WeWork purchases NYC coding bootcamp

Shared-workspace company WeWork (Private:VWORK) purchases NYC coding bootcamp Flatiron School for an undisclosed amount.

The company plans to expand the coding school to select WeWork offices but provides no details at this time.

“In Flatiron, we have found a partner who shares our vision of connecting people–through space, design, technology and community–and understands that those connections are what humanizes the way we work and live. We are all students for life,” says WeWork CEO Adam Neumann.

WeWork has an over $20B valuation following a summer round that included a $4.4B investment from SoftBank.

