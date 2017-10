Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 1.2% lower premarket after being cut to Sell at SEB, which says the stock is "expensive whichever way you look at it."

The stock had jumped on Friday to three-month highs after earnings provided a silver lining to investors.

But now the valuation seems optimistic, SEB says, pricing in a bullish scenario where the company hits its EBIT target and not pricing in the risk of a DOJ fine. (h/t Bloomberg)

There could be more short covering ahead, the firm says.