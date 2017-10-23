Citi Research reiterates Sell rating for AMD on Intel competition

Citi Research reiterates its Sell rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and a $5 price target.

Analyst Christopher Danely writes that Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) new CPUs “appear to have extended its performance lead” and sees AMD’s CPU market share worsening over time as competition increases.

The analyst forecasts a 7.2% market share for AMD in Q3.

Danely cites benchmark reports showing Intel’s new chips outperforming AMD’s Ryzen processors by 20%.

AMD will report Q3 results on October 24.