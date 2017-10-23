New Age Beverages form partnership with Dot Foods

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) announced the formation of a partnership with Dot Foods to bring New Age's portfolio of healthy beverages to Dot Food's more than 4,400 distributors covering foodservice, hospitals, universities, office locations, convenience and other channels.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive of New Age Beverages mentioned, "We are very excited about the relationship with Dot Foods that opens up a whole new universe of channels for us. Dot Foods was looking for a firm like New Age with a full portfolio of healthy beverages, and we were looking for a major credible partner that would provide the focus and depth to seriously penetrate these new channels. Not only will the current New Age portfolio begin sales through Dot Food's wide array of channels, but New Age's future Health Sciences portfolio for hospitals through Dot Foods is an extremely positive development and efficient route-to-market for New Age."

Source: Press Release