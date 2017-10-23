Gold Fields maintains production outlook but South Deep to miss target

Gold Fields (GFI +0.4% ) reports Q3 gold production increased 3% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y to 567K oz., as its South Deep mine in South Africa produced 81K oz. of gold, up 10% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y.

GFI says it still expects to meet its full-year production guidance of 2.1M-2.15M oz. despite the fact that output from South Deep likely will come in 5%-10% below full-year guidance of 315K oz.

For the quarter, all-in sustaining costs were 5% lower Q/Q and 12% lower Y/Y at $906/oz.; Q3 net cash flow of $85M vs. a $67M outflow in Q2, a positive swing of $152M.

