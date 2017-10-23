Cray and Microsoft announce alliance bringing supercomputing to Azure

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) announces a strategic alliance with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to bring supercomputing systems to Microsoft Azure datacenters.

The integration will allow customers to run AI, advanced analytics, and simulation workloads at “unprecedented scale” on the cloud.

The alliance gives Cray access to customers previously unable to or uninterested in purchasing and maintaining on-premise supercomputing systems.

Microsoft can offer cloud customers a new level of performance and scalability in its bid to grow Azure market share from its 13.8% in Q2, which still earned second place behind Amazon Web Service’s 30.3%.

