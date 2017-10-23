CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile in ongoing talks for November deal

Due diligence is ongoing in merger talks between Sprint (S -0.5% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.2% ) and the teams are targeting a deal announcement in early to mid-November, sources tell David Faber.

Earlier reports suggested an all-stock merger could be announced as the two carriers reported earnings this month, and the timing of the earnings announcements has been uncertain. But T-Mobile announced earnings this morning after late notice, and Sprint this morning set its earnings release for Wednesday morning.

