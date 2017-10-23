Investors watch Shanghai for decision on Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could face some hurdles with its strategy in China to become the first foreign automaker to build a wholly owned plant in order to "safeguard" its technology and retain 100% of profits, reports The Wall Street Journal.

A huge wildcard with the ambitious plan is how the Shanghai government will treat tariffs for Tesla cars produced in the free-trade zone. There hasn't been any official notification from Shanghai yet on the WSJ report.

China is Tesla's second biggest market for revenue.

Shares of Tesla are up 0.76% in early Monday morning trading.

