Stocks eke out early gains

Stocks are mostly higher at the open, as the S&P 500 enters today's session on a six-session winning streak and settling at a fresh record highs for five straight sessions; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

European bourses edge higher, with France's CAC +0.6% , Germany's DAX +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.1% following a landslide win for Japanese PM Abe’s coalition government in weekend elections, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In earnings news, VF Corp. +7.3% in early trading after beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising its guidance for FY 2017, and Seagate Technology +13.5% after reporting above consensus earnings and revenues; on the flip side, Hasbro -7.6% after disappointing Q4 revenue guidance overshadowed better than expected Q3 earnings.

Sector movement is modest in the early going, with no group holding a gain or loss of more than 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield is down a basis point at 2.37%.