Eisai opts in to co-develop/co-promote Biogen's AD candidate aducanumab

Biogen (BIIB -2.1% ) and collaboration partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) expand their existing agreement to jointly develop and commercialize treatments for Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Eisai has exercised its option to co-develop and co-promote aducanumab. Biogen will receive 55% of the potential profits in the U.S. and 68.5% of the potential profits in Europe. Eisai will receive 80% of the potential profits in Japan and Asia, exclusive of China and South Korea. The companies will equally shares the potential profits in the rest of the world (ROW).

Biogen will book sales in the U.S., Europe and ROW while Eisai will book sales in Japan and Asia (ex. China and South Korea).

Biogen will continue to lead Phase 3 development of aducanumab and will be responsible for all development costs until April 2018. Eisai will reimburse Biogen for 15% of its development expenses from April 2018 through the end of the year, increasing to 45% thereafter.

No upfront payments are associated with Eisai's decision. Milestone payments under the original deal for aducanumab and BAN2401 have been eliminated.

The companies will co-promote Biogen's AVONEX (interferon beta-1a), TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) and TYSABRI (natalizumab) in Japan to accounts not currently serviced by Biogen.