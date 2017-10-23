T-Mobile +2% as profits beat, carrier boosts 2017 guidance

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 2% after posting Q3 earnings that beat profit expectations and featured another boost to full-year guidance.

Net income rose 50% Y/Y to $550M; hurricane losses in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico had a negative impact of $90M, though assessment is still going on for Q4.

It's raising and narrowing guidance on branded postpaid net adds to 3.3M-3.6M, from 3M-3.6M. It's also boosting its adjusted EBITDA target again, to $10.8B-$11B from $10.5B-$10.9B (vs. consensus for $10.9B).

Revenues rose 7.6% to $10.02B, and service revenues were up 7% to $7.63B.

It's expecting to lead the industry's customer growth again, posting net additions of 1.3M (its 18th straight quarter of 1M-plus); 595,000 branded postpaid phone net additions, part of 817,000 branded postpaid net additions. Postpaid phone churn fell 9 basis points to 1.23%.

Prepaid net adds came to 226,000.

Branded postpaid phone ARPU came to $46.93, down 2.5%; branded prepaid ARPU was up 2.4% to a record-high $38.93.

