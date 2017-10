JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is down 1.47% after Hasbro lowers Q4 revenue guidance.

"As a result of the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit," noted Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.

JAKKS Pacific is due to report earnings on October 26.

Shares of JAKKS are now down 35% YTD.

