Select Medical and Dignity Health to combine occupational medicine and urgent care businesses; shares up 4%

Select Medical Holdings (SEM +3.8% ) and Dignity Health Holdings have agreed to combine their occupational medicine and urgent care services businesses, Concentra Group Holdings, LLC and U.S. Healthworks, respectively.

The transaction, which values U.S. Healthworks at $753M, will be an equity purchase and contribution agreement under which Concentra will acquire all the stock of U.S. Healthworks from Dignity, who will own 20% of the combined company. It should close in Q1 2018.

U.S. Healthworks operates ~250 medical and onsite clinics in 21 states.

Earlier this year, Select Medical and Dignity formed a JV to build and operate a 60-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Las Vegas, NV area. The deal also includes joint operation of 12 outpatient rehab clinics there.