Investors can't get enough high-yield, with yields moving to 3-year low

The Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index closed last week at just a 330 basis point spread to Treasurys, with a yield-to-worst of 5.34%.

Probing further, BB credit spreads moved to a 10-year low, with yields at a four-year low. CCC spreads fell to three-year lows.

While there were $450M of cash outflows from retail funds, real money appetite for paper - the junkier the better - showed no signs of fading.

Energy, of course, makes for a nice chunk of high yield, and sentiment there is fairly strong as oil prices threaten to rise to the mid-$50s.

Source: Bloomberg's Gowri Gurumurthy

