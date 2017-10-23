Apple sees iPhone as AI platform; weak supplier sales hint iPhone disinterest?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeff Williams sees the iPhone as a major player in AI platforms in the future.

The iPhone X features an A11 chip with AI capabilities.

“We think that the frameworks that we’ve got, the ‘neural engines’ we’ve put in the phone, in the watch ... we do view that as a huge piece of the future, we believe these frameworks will allow developers to create apps that will do more and more in this space, so we think the phone is a major platform,” Williams says during the 30th-anniversary event for chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM).

Williams also notes that TSMC provided 100% of the new iPhone and iPad chips after the supplier invested $9B in bringing up its fab in under a year.

Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan argues that TSMC’s recent weak monthly sales numbers, and those of other suppliers, show weaker interest in this year’s iPhone models.

