Midwest refiners showing strength as dependence on Gulf Coast subsides

Midwest refiners such as Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.6% ) and Phillips 66 (PSX +0.1% ) are capitalizing on access to cheap crude from western Canada and North Dakota oilfields, helping the region break its historic dependence on fuel from the Gulf Coast.

“Ten years ago, we were 1M bbl/day short on products, with the Gulf Coast supplying the product. Today, the mid-continent is flush with products,” MPC CEO Gary Heminger tells Reuters.

Midwest refiners processed a record 4.06M bbl/day of crude oil in late August and early September, 12% more than the 2016 average, while Hurricane Harvey knocked out half of the Gulf's capacity.

But analysts warn that weakening U.S. gasoline demand will make it challenging for Midwest refiners to sell their growing production; the Midwest is land-locked, making it hard to get products to new markets, and Philadelphia area refiners are fighting efforts to reverse a pipeline so Midwest companies can move fuel to western Pennsylvania.

Regional market share battles are expected to intensify as the Midwest is forecast to go from being short ~500K bbl/day of gasoline this year to a ~200K bbl/day surplus by 2030, according to Wood Mackenzie.