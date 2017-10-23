U.S. judge orders new trial to decide how much Samsung owes Apple

A U.S. judge orders a new trial between Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to determine how much Samsung owes for copying the iPhone’s appearance.

The Supreme Court previously said Samsung should pay up $399M because damages only applied to patented parts of the device that were copied rather than the whole device. The $399M was a portion of the original $548M Samsung gave Apple in December 2015.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh says jury instructions at the prior trial had not reflected the law accurately and could have prejudiced jurors against Samsung.

Samsung statement: “We welcome to District Court’s decision for a new trial. This is a historic opportunity to determine how the U.S. Supreme Court’s guidance on design patent damages will be implemented in our case and future cases.”

Previously: OLED panel revenue could grow 57% to $23.2B this year (Oct. 16)