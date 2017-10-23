Kosmos Energy, Equatorial Guinea sign deals for offshore blocks

Equatorial Guinea's government says it has signed three new production-sharing contracts with Kosmos Energy (KOS +0.1% ) for offshore blocks, which would be the first such contracts for KOS in the country.

The ministry of mines and hydrocarbons says block EG-21 was offered for tender during last year’s licensing round, while blocks S and W, previously operated by China’s Cnooc and PanAtlantic Energy respectively, were negotiated directly with KOS.

In each of the three blocks, KOS will own an 80% stake with national oil firm GEPetrol holding the remaining amounts.