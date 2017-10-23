State Street down more than 3% despite earnings beat

Q3 EPS operating earnings of $648M or $1.71 per share compared to $532M and $1.35 a year ago, and topped estimates by $0.09 per share.

Net interest income of $645M up 20.1% Y/Y. Fee revenue of $2,321B up 4.9%. Expenses of $1.988B up 4.1%.

Maybe of concern to the bulls were servicing fees up just 3.7% Y/Y to $1.351B.

Assets under custody of $32.1T up 10% Y/Y. AUM of $2.673T up 9.3%.

Net long-term institutional flows, however, were a negative $39B for the quarter, and a negative $87B YTD.

Previously: State Street beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)