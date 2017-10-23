Iraq asks BP to boost oil production from Kirkuk fields

Iraq's oil minister reportedly has met a senior BP (BP +0.2% ) executive to discuss halting a huge decline and increase production from the Kirkuk oilfields, just a week after Kurdistan’s Peshmerga forces pulled out from the area ahead of advancing Iraqi military forces.

Oil minister Luaibi is asking BP to help increase production at Kirkuk - one of the biggest and oldest oilfields in the Middle East, still estimated to contain ~9B barrels of recoverable oil - to more than 700K bbl/day.

BP has provided technical assistance in the past to Iraq's state-owned North Oil Company to aid the redevelopment of the Kirkuk field.