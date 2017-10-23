Axios: Foxconn leads funding round in bitcoin start-up

Axios reports that Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTC:FXCOF) led a $15M funding round in bitcoin start-up Abra.

Abra focuses primarily on foreign exchanges with apps available in the U.S. and the Philippines.

Foxconn’s investment is straight funding with no partnership ties, but Abra CEO hopes for a future of IoT chips in TVs that allow for bitcoin leasing programs.

The Abra app appeared on Apple Music’s poorly received show “Planet of the Apps” and the company counts Gwyneth Paltrow as an advisor.

