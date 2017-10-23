General Electric tumbles 5% after downgrades, but BAML is a buyer

General Electric (NYSE:GE) managed a strong bounce into positive territory on Friday following a big earnings miss and guidance cut. Shares are back in major retreat this morning though, down 4.75% after a couple of downgrades and price target cuts.

Bank of America's Andrew Obin, however, upgrades to Buy from Neutral, with $27 price target suggesting nearly 20% upside .

Obin: "Our key assumption is that new Power outlook is conservative enough where it does not need to be revised down again." Earnings revisions, he says, have been the key driver for GE's stock price over the past ten years, and "negative revisions are bottoming."