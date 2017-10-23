Sluggish weekend for U.S box office

The U.S. box office total for October is 12% below last year's level after a disappointing weekend. Weather disaster movie Geostorm and widely-panned The Snowman limped in below $15M, while low-budget Boo 2! A Madea Halloween came in at expectations with a $21.7M take across North America. Happy Death Day only managed to bring in $9.4M in its second week and Blade Runner 2049 was down to $7.1M in week three.

The U.S. box office is down 5% YTD through October 22, according to Box Office Mojo. There is help on the way in November and December, especially with the debut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15.

