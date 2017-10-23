Amazon launching take-out ordering through app; GrubHub shares dip

Select Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers can soon order local restaurant take-out straight through the Amazon app.

The ordering will pair Amazon Pay with Clover POS systems, which the tech giant also uses in its Kindle pop-up shops.

Amazon had a soft launch of the take-out service in July with ordering from T.G.I. Fridays.

The new ordering system will become available next month for customers in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. plus the Seattle area.

Amazon shares are down 1.13% .

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares are down 0.88% .

