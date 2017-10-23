Eldorado Gold -26% after cutting production guidance at Kisladag mine

Eldorado Gold (EGO -26% ) plunges after cutting guidance for gold production from its flagship Kisladag mine in Turkey, saying recovery from the leach pad at the operation has lagged internal expectations.

Eldorado says it now expects 2017 production from Kisladag of 170K-180K oz., down from a June estimate of 180K-210K oz. and the company's original 2017 guidance for 230K-245K oz.

Citing the production shortfall and reduced mine life for Kisladag, Credit Suisse downgrades EGO to Underperform from Neutral and slashes its stock price target to $1.50 from $2.40.

CS analyst Anita Soni says arbitration issues in Greece and $600M in debt repayment due in 2020 could pressure the company’s outlook even further.