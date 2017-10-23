Bounce from beats not as good as usual - BAML

It's still early in earnings season, but those companies posting Q3 beats have outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of just 8 basis points the next day, according to BAML. That's the second-lowest post-earnings boost since the financial crisis, says their team.

The obvious reason: Stocks have rallied hard into the Q3 reports. Something more than an earnings beat will be required for the next catalyst higher.

