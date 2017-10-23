Seagate announces long-term agreement with Toshiba memory unit

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) memory chip business, according to CEO Dave Mosley during the post-earnings analyst call.

Mosley says the agreement could “increase the potential for meaningful future revenue growth” from Seagate’s NAND portfolio and expand its product line.

Seagate will release more details closer to the deal’s closing.

Seagate shares are up 12.16%.

