Eiger Bio's HDV pegylated interferon lambda shows positive effect in mid-stage hepatitis D study; shares down 6% on reports of jaundice

Preliminary Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, LIMT HDV, evaluating Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' (EIGR -5.5% ) pegylated interferon lambda (Lambda) as monotherapy in patients with hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection showed a positive treatment effect. The data were presented at The Liver Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The 33-subject open-label study assessed two doses of Lambda (120 or 180 micrograms) administered via subcutaneous injection every week for 48 weeks.

About 30% (n=10/33) reached 24 weeks of treatment at data cutoff. 40% (n=4/10) had undetectable HDV by week 24 as measured by PCR. Half (n=5/10) achieved at least a 2 log decline (99% decline) in HDV RNA by week 24.

Lambda was well-tolerated in the majority of patients through week 24, although there were apparently three cases of jaundice, probably the reason for the downward pressure.

The company acquired global rights to Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged Lambda from Bristol-Myers Squibb in April 2016.

HDV is thought to affect up to 20M people worldwide. It is present in ~4 - 6% of HBV carriers.